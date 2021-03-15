Brazil must do more to protect its people, forests, and the planet (commentary)

Despite growing international awareness of the importance of protecting and restoring our vital ecosystems, President Bolsonaro’s far-right government has taken a wrecking ball to much of the environmental progress made by the country over the last decade. Brazil’s updated national climate commitment dramatically weakens its emissions cuts and strips out any reference to land use change. This means that Brazil now has a “highly insufficient” target, at a time when most nations are gearing up for the more ambitious commitments needed to have any hope of tackling the climate crisis. The destruction of Brazil’s globally important environment is now sufficiently serious to prevent its accession to the OECD. Bolsonaro is single-handedly driving Brazil off an economic and reputational cliff, with opposition to his administration’s reckless destruction of the Amazon now strongly opposed by the public in Brazil and overseas. Drivers of destruction Ever-increasing global meat consumption has cemented Brazil as the world’s largest exporter of beef and soy by weight. This trade has come at a devastating cost to the country’s forests, where both legal and illegal deforestation for agriculture are surging. At least 17% of the beef and 20% of the soy exported to the EU may be linked to illegal deforestation, estimates say. From the Amazon to the Cerrado, priceless biomes are being destroyed. See Mongabay’s special coverage of Brazil’s vast Cerrado here A jaguar rests in a tree in the Pantanal, where over 12% of forest cover has been lost due to the rapid expansion of agriculture,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

