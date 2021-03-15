Palm oil conflicts persist amid lack of resolution in Indonesian Borneo

JAKARTA — The framework for resolving land disputes involving palm oil companies in Indonesian Borneo has largely failed, allowing conflicts to fester for a decade or more, with very few ever being settled, a new study shows. Researchers from the Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies (KITLV) and the Indonesian NGO Gemawan focused on 32 conflicts out of a total 69 that have been identified between palm oil companies and communities in West Kalimantan province. In most of the cases, the communities say they haven’t been fairly compensated for their land or the companies have failed to allocate parts of their concessions to be managed by locals, under a scheme known as plasma cultivation. In some cases, the companies have relied on local figures who don’t represent their communities; failed to adequately and accurately inform the communities about the potential impact of their plantations; and even hired thugs to intimidate community members. “There are many conflicts related to the plasma scheme promised by companies, which aren’t being met, or people feel they aren’t being implemented well and transparently,” said KITLV senior researcher Ward Berenschot. “Second is land grabbing. People feel their lands have been taken away by companies without fair compensation.” Of the 32 conflicts that the researchers studied, 21 are related to the plasma scheme and 15 to land grabbing. Nearly all the disputes involve more than one grievance. There have been efforts made to resolve these conflicts, from mediation by officials, to complaints lodged with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

