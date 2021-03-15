Pig nest-building promotes tree diversity in tropical forest: Study

Wild pigs have reputation as a destructive lot. Farmers and scientists alike know that, when they’re too numerous, their constant rooting and wallowing can run roughshod over crops and regenerating ecosystems. The predators that hunt them may have disappeared, or logging or agriculture may have degraded the forest, allowing pig populations to mushroom. But such destructive tendencies also might be a boon to the overall health of forests in the right circumstances, according to recent research. A study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences on March 3, reveals that when sows build nests on the rainforest floor, they help maintain the balance of tree species diversity in the forest. A wild pig in Peninsular Malaysia. Image by Bernard DUPONT from FRANCE via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0). Mother pigs in the forests of Southeast Asia typically look for beds of seedlings that have sprouted on flat, dry areas of the forest. They then clip these shoots or pluck them from the ground to form a protective nest for their young’s first weeks of life. Lead author and wildlife ecologist Matthew Luskin of Australia’s University of Queensland said that pigs are “efficient” builders. “They don’t shop at many different stores, each selling one plank, and then carry all the materials to build the house in a different location,” Luskin said in an email. “They go to lumber yard to get all the materials needed to build a house, and then build the house right there…This article was originally published on Mongabay

