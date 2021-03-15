Turning plastic bags into clothes for sustainable fashion

From BBC
Scientists have made fabrics from polythene in a move they say could reduce plastic pollution and make the fashion industry more sustainable.
Polythene is a ubiquitous plastic, found in everything from plastic bags to food packaging.
The new textiles have potential uses in sports wear, and even high-end fashion, according to US researchers.
The plastic “cloth” is more environmentally-friendly than natural fibres, and can be recycled, they say.
Dr Svetlana Boriskina, from the department of engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, US, said plastic bags that nobody wants can be turned into high-performance fabrics with a low environmental footprint.
“There’s no reason why the simple plastic bag cannot be made into fibre and used as a high-end garment,” she told BBC News.
“You can go literally from trash to a high-performance garment that provides comfort and can be recycled multiple times back into a new garment.”
The fabric is made from fibres of polythene woven on industrial looms into textiles that are designed to be comfortable to wear.
Crucially, the fibres are designed to allow water to escape, rather than repelling water like conventional polythene.
The researchers say the fabric is less damaging to the environment than the likes of wool, cotton, linen, silk, nylon and polyester, and can be washed in cold water, further reducing the environmental footprint.
The plastic can be dyed in different colours