As Arctic sea ice hits annual maximum, concern grows over polar ice loss: Studies

On March 12, sea ice floating atop the Arctic Ocean reached its greatest extent for the year, covering 14.750 million square kilometers (5.70 million square miles). With the exception of last winter, when sea ice reached just 15.047 million square kilometers (5.8 million square miles), sea ice extent in March 2021 was significantly above recent warm years which have put winter sea ice in jeopardy. This year ranks as the 7th lowest maximum extent since the satellite record began in 1978. Last year was the hottest on record, and, accordingly, sea ice saw its second lowest extent at the September minimum. This winter might indicate a modest recovery — but there’s a caveat: winter maximums seem to have little correlation to summer minimums. And, moreover, the ice in the Arctic is thin. “Volume keeps going down,” says Mark Serreze, director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center. “We’re still below average [extent] in the Bering Sea and around Svalbard [on the Arctic’s Atlantic Ocean side]. It’s pretty thin ice along the Labrador coast, too.” According to NSIDC data, September Arctic sea ice extent is decreasing at an average rate of 13.1% per decade. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy slices through thin Arctic sea ice. Image courtesy US Coast Guard. Flying blind in February Perhaps the bigger story this winter is a sudden blackout of U.S. ice data reporting and processing at the end of February, with two days’ worth of data unrecoverable. Every day, the NSIDC uploads sea…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay