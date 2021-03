Green Brexit didn't happen, says environmental coalition

The group says protections for climate, farming, fisheries and water quality are similar to 2016; but for chemicals, nature, air quality and waste are weaker. The coalition, which includes The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB and ClientEarth, says:

New institutions – including the post-Brexit watchdog the Office for Environmental Protection – will be weaker than those they are replacingCrucial environmental principles are being watered down. There’s been a lack of coordination with the EU on mutually beneficial issues, from carbon pricing to wildlife protectionThe UK has left the EU’s gold standard chemical regulation system – and created a domestic version with fewer staff, less funding and restricted access to existing data.