Green Brexit didn't happen, says environmental coalition

The so-called “green Brexit” promised by the government has not been delivered, a coalition of environment groups says.
In 2017, the Environment Secretary Michael Gove promised: “Leaving the EU gives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reform agriculture and fisheries.”
That, he said, would allow the UK to reshape the way it cares for its land, its rivers and its seas.
“In short,” Mr Gove pledged, “it means a Green Brexit.”
Over four years and 11 reports, an environmental coalition called Greener UK has tracked policies – and concluded that improvement across the board has not been realised.
Environment Secretary George Eustice said Brexit enabled the UK to create “world-leading legislation, delivering better environmental outcomes in an effective and efficient way”.
The group says protections for climate, farming, fisheries and water quality are similar to 2016; but for chemicals, nature, air quality and waste are weaker. The coalition, which includes The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB and ClientEarth, says:
The groups agree there are positives developments – especially the scrapping of