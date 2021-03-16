Peatland on fire again as burning season starts in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Fires have flared up in at least 10 provinces in Indonesia, with some of the burning occurring in peatlands. The burning, including in protected forests, marks the start of the country’s dry season and the attendant fires that are set to clear trees and shrubs for agriculture. Government data show at least 173 fire incidents detected in 10 provinces: Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau, Riau Islands, Jambi and South Sumatra on the island of Sumatra; West Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan on Borneo; Southeast Sulawesi on Sulawesi; and Papua on the island of New Guinea. One of the worst-affected regions is Riau, where fires have been detected in 10 of 12 districts, burning 657 hectares (1,620 acres) of land as of early March. The fires have also affected a number of protected areas in Riau, such as the Giam Siak Kecil-Bukit Batu bioreserve. The bioreserve is a 705,271-hectare (1.74-million-acre) area of peatland that’s home to two wildlife reserves. It hosts critically endangered species such as Sumatran elephants and tigers. The burning there occurred in an area with a peat layer 2 meters (6.6 feet), which had been dried out after a two-week spell without rain. This has made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the fire, according to the Riau provincial conservation agency. “The lands there are peat,” the agency’s chief, Suharyono, told local media. “If it rains, [the peat] can be flooded, and during the dry season, one or two weeks [without rain are enough to make the peat]…This article was originally published on Mongabay

