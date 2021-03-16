Sea-cucumber divers off Liberia risk danger to feed a hunger in China

Neither Mr Nimley nor his superiors knew anything about the existence of these valuable creatures in Liberian waters.

But 37-year-old Abdoulaye Mansaray had been wise to the possibility since 2013, when Chinese divers operating a few hundred kilometres up the coast in the Sierra Leonean capital, Freetown, employed him to help process their sea cucumber catch. Initially earning $45 a month, he learned the trade and eventually formed his own team of local divers.