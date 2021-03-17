Cambodians fight the ‘cancer’ eating away at Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary

“It was the same court, the same actors, the same script — it was just like the sequel,” laughed Ouch Leng as he recounted what is now his second arrest in 12 months. As one of Cambodia’s most prominent environmental activists and a Goldman Environmental Prize winner, Leng says he has become a target for the authorities, and his arrest on Feb. 5, 2021, was a mirror image of his previous arrest on March 13, 2020. “I only care about forest crimes, not my misdemeanors,” said Leng, whose most recent arrest in Kratie province came after he and four other activists attempted to raise awareness about deforestation in Prey Lang Wildlife Sanctuary. According to Leng, he and four other activists — Heng Sros, Men Math, Heng Run and Choup Cheang — had entered the protected area of Prey Lang and had been hanging saffron Buddhist robes on trees, along with banners that read “Help preserve our ancestral heritage forest.” But on the morning of Feb. 5, a team of private security guards surrounded the activists. “I don’t know how many there were, I saw 10 motorbikes, but they just drove around us, taking photos and showing off their guns,” Leng said. Ouch Leng. Image courtesy of the Goldman Environmental Prize. Leng recalled that not long after, a seven-person team of Environment Ministry forest rangers came bearing weapons and, without asking a single question, seized phones, cameras and GPS devices from Leng and his team before taking the activists to the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay