Cummings wanted science funding doubled

The prime minister’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, said Boris Johnson approached him the week before he became prime minister about working in Downing Street.
He said Mr Johnson asked him to “help sort out the huge Brexit nightmare”.
Mr Cummings said he agreed but one of his preconditions was that science funding should be doubled.
He was giving evidence to MPs about the creation of the Advanced Research and Invention Agency know as Aria.
The former aide also attacked the “horrific Whitehall bureaucracy” which he said had got in the way of the new “high risk” scientific research agency he championed.
Mr Cummings was giving evidence to MPs on the Science and Technology Committee in his first public appearance since leaving office.
He said: “The prime minister came to speak to me the Sunday before he became prime minister and said: ‘Would I come in to Downing Street to try and help sort out the huge Brexit nightmare?’.”I said, yes, if first of all you are deadly serious about actually getting Brexit done and avoiding a second referendum; secondly, double the science budget; third, create some Aria like entity, and fourth support me in trying to change how Whitehall works and the Cabinet Office works because it is a disaster zone. And he said ‘deal’.”
At the start of the session, the Conservative chair of the committee, Greg Clark, said Mr Cummings had agreed to give evidence on he Covid pandemic to a joint inquiry being carried by MPs on the Science and Health Committees.