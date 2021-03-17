JBS, other Brazil meatpackers linked to devastating Pantanal fires, Greenpeace says

In a new report, Greenpeace has linked major Brazilian meat processors JBS, Marfrig and Minerva to cattle ranchers that satellite data indicate were responsible for setting fires in Brazil’s Pantanal region last year. Beginning in July and August, around 30% of the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetlands, burned in what researchers have described as an “unprecedented disaster.” According to Greenpeace, some of the fires may have originated on ranches that supply cattle to slaughterhouses operated by the meatpacking giants. “The industrial beef sector is a liability,” said Daniela Montalto, forests campaigner with Greenpeace. “While promising to maybe someday save the Amazon, JBS and the other leading beef processors seem willing to butcher the Pantanal today, making mincemeat of their sustainability pledges.” While fires in the Amazon captured the world’s attention last year, the lesser-known Pantanal saw nearly 4.5 million hectares (11 million acres) — an area the size of Denmark — go up in flames, displacing Indigenous communities and tearing through Pantanal Matogrossense National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Home to some of Brazil’s most concentrated wildlife populations, including the second-largest group of jaguars in the country, the Pantanal plays an important role in regulating water flows in the region and stores an immense amount of carbon underground in its peat soils. For years, cattle ranchers living in the Pantanal have set fires to clear away unwanted brush and create new grazing pastures for their herds. But last year, a near-unprecedented drought that scientists say was linked to climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay