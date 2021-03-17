Podcast: Sumatran conservation solutions that empower kids, women and communities

‘I’m amazed how resilient, adaptable and optimistic the people of Sumatra are,’ conservationist and HAkA Sumatra founder Farwiza Farhan says in the first moments of this podcast episode about the women and communities she works with, for the final installment in Mongabay’s special series on Sumatra. The giant Indonesian island faces many environmental challenges as the series discusses, but there is also tremendous hope and good progress thanks to the work of people like her and educator Pungky Nanda Pratama, who also joins the show to describe how his Jungle Library Project & Sumatra Camera Trap Project are opening the eyes of the next generation to the need for protecting their fabulous natural heritage. Host Mike DiGirolamo shares the effectiveness of their efforts, what they are hopeful for, their biggest challenges, and the role of grassroots organizing in protecting and revitalizing the land, wildlife, and people of Sumatra. Listen here: Learn more about these guests’ work: HAkA’s homepage How one conservationist is sparking a ‘young revolution’ in Indonesia (Mongabay, January 2017) Saving Sumatran orchids from deforestation, one plant at a time (Mongabay, December 2017) Farwiza Farhan. Photo courtesy of HAkA. Mongabay Explores Sumatra is a special podcast series that dives into the unique beauty, natural heritage, and key issues facing this one of a kind landscape by speaking with people working to study, understand, and protect it. Episode 1 features a Goldman Prize winner from Sumatra about what makes his home so special, listen here, and further programs have focused on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

