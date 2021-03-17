Protect our ocean ‘to solve challenges of century’

From BBC
Shareclose
Protecting the ocean has a triple whammy effect, safeguarding climate, food and biodiversity, according to new research.
A global map compiled by international scientists pinpoints priority places for action to maximise benefits for people and nature.
Currently, only 7% of the ocean is protected.
A pledge to protect at least 30% by 2030 is gathering momentum ahead of this year’s key UN biodiversity summit.
The study, published in the scientific journal Nature, sets a framework for prioritising areas of the ocean for protection.
The ocean covers 70% of the Earth, yet its importance for solving the challenges of our time has been overlooked, said study researcher Prof Boris Worm of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
“The benefits are clear,” he said. “If we want to solve the three most pressing challenges of our century – biodiversity loss, climate change and food shortages – we must protect our ocean.”
The ocean supports a unique web of life and harbours valuable food resources, while acting as a sink for greenhouse gases.
The researchers developed an algorithm to identify where in the world ocean protections such as marine protected areas and responsible fisheries management could deliver the greatest benefits across three goals of biodiversity protection, seafood production and climate mitigation.
Locations were mapped to create a “blueprint” that governments can use in planning and implementing commitments to protect