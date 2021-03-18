As climate change brings more floods, mosquito numbers could swell: Study

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, with its distinctive white-spotted spindly legs, is one of our species’ most irksome foes, sucking blood and capable of spreading dangerous diseases like dengue. Attempts to control their populations have largely been unsuccessful, and now scientists are increasingly worried about yet another complication: climate change. The jury is still out on one particular aspect of this problem: how does frequent and intense flooding impact their populations? All that additional water could be promoting mosquito breeding, a new study from Kenya in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases says. “We find that floods lead to increase in abundance, both of eggs and adult mosquitoes,” said Cameron Nosrat, first author of the paper published on March 18. During unusually wet times, pools of freshwater where these mosquitos lay their eggs multiply, which could explain the population boom. However, some other studies have also found that too much water can lead to a “flushing out” effect because the mosquito larvae develop only in standing water. Dengue infections are caused by a flavivirus transmitted to humans by female A. aegypti mosquitoes. In the past two decades alone, the number of dengue cases has grown 15 times, with millions of people contracting the disease every year. A. aegypti thrives in rainy, tropical climates, and is unable to survive in colder climes. However, a 2019 study in Nature Microbiology found that with the planet warming, the mosquitoes’ range will expand in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. By 2080, the paper predicted, 60% of the world’s population, or…This article was originally published on Mongabay

