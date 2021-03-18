Hope blooms for an ‘extinct’ Sri Lankan tree that reemerged under threat

COLOMBO — Scientists have been writing obituaries for the Sri Lankan legume tree since 1982, when the last known specimen of this endemic plant died. In 2006 Sri Lanka declared the species, Crudia zeylanica, officially extinct in that year’s edition of the national red list of threatened species, and emphasized it again in the latest edition, in 2012. Then, in 2019, C. zeylanica rose from the dead: a group of young researchers found a solitary specimen growing in the wild in the Daraluwa area of western Sri Lanka. But the land it sits on is in the path of a planned expressway. In February this year authorities began clearing the area for the project, and it was only thanks to the intervention of Devanee Jayathilaka, a regional officer with the Forest Department, that the C. zeylanica tree was spared from being uprooted. Standing tall: the Crudia zeylanica tree at Daraluwa in western Sri Lanka. Image courtesy of Bhathiya Gopallawa. There’s since been a popular outcry from scientists, religious figures, and the general public to save the tree. Among those leading the campaign is Siril Wijesundara, research professor of plant taxonomy and conservation at the National Institute of Fundamental Studies. He’s also a co-author of that very first obituary published in 1982, which described the last known tree of the species that grew at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Peradeniya. And he’s not keen to have to declare the species extinct yet again. He says the tree should be allowed to remain…This article was originally published on Mongabay

