SLS: Crucial test for world’s most powerful rocket

The core stage of the most powerful rocket in existence is about to roar to life, as Nasa conducts a key test of its Space Launch System (SLS).
The “hotfire” test aims to have four engines run for eight minutes – the time that it takes the rocket to get from the ground into space.
It’s the second such test for the biggest segment of the SLS, after an attempt in January shut down early.
The SLS is to send humans to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.
The mission is part of Nasa’s Artemis project, launched by the Trump administration in 2017.
The SLS consists of the orange core stage, with its four powerful RS-25 engines, and two boosters attached to the sides. The RS-25s, built by California-based Aerojet Rocketdyne, are much the same engines that powered the space shuttle.
The test should begin sometime after 4:00 ET (20:00 GMT).
The core that’s part of Thursday’s test will be used for the maiden flight of the SLS – currently scheduled for late 2021.
It will be attached to a giant structure called the B-2 test stand, on the grounds of Nasa’s Stennis Space Center, near Bay St Louis, Mississippi.
In the 1960s, the stand tested engines used in the massive Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo astronauts to the Moon.
The aim for engineers
