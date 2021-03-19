Anglo American won’t rule out mining on Indigenous lands in the Amazon

Mining giant Anglo American says it won’t rule out the possibility of mining in Indigenous territories in the Brazilian Amazon — a practice currently prohibited under the country’s Constitution but that could come to pass under a much-criticized “death bill” working its way through Congress. The statement comes in response to mounting pressure on the company following revelations, which Mongabay reported in March 2020, that Anglo American and its subsidiaries had filed hundreds of applications to prospect on Indigenous lands. Among the groups that have acted on the findings is the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), which called on the London-listed company to commit not to mine on Indigenous territory. In a statement sent to APIB and the NGO Amazon Watch this past January, however, Anglo American refused to do so. It said that while “it was never our intention when making these applications to conduct activities on Indigenous Lands,” it was “unable to commit to ruling out ever undertaking any mining activities on Indigenous Lands in Brazil.” APIB and Amazon Watch have denounced this stance as “unacceptable,” and questioned whether Anglo American anticipates eventually being allowed to mine in these off-limits areas under proposed legislation, known as Bill 191, being pushed by the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro. Anticipating the opening up of Indigenous lands A year ago, Mongabay reported that Anglo American and its Brazilian subsidiaries, Tanagra and Itamaracá, had filed a combined 296 applications with Brazil’s National Mining Agency (ANM) since the 1990s to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

