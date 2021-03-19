Do the Shetland Islands need a tunnel vision?

From BBC
Shareclose
In Shetland you’re never more than three miles from the sea, and the ferries which connect the islands are a regular feature in people’s lives. But as the fleet ages, Shetlanders are increasingly looking to the Faroe Islands, which has created a network of tunnels to keep people connected, for inspiration.
Debbie Jamieson admits that she would love to live on her home island of Yell, which lies north of the Shetland mainland.
But her job as an NHS nurse means she has to be on call – and the ferry timetables make that impractical.
“Lots of my family are there,” said Debbie.
“But I knew for my career I had to live on the mainland. Lots of my friends and family have had that choice removed; they’ve had to live on the mainland for work.”
Shetland is an archipelago containing about 100 islands – 16 of which are inhabited. They include Yell, the second most northerly occupied island in the UK.
It is connected to the Shetland mainland by a three-mile ferry journey which usually takes about 20 minutes, but the ferries can be halted by severe weather or breakdowns.
The island has previously been earmarked for a tunnel, but projects have never moved beyond the proposal stages because of the cost.
The ferries have become less reliable as they age, leading to “more and more regular” breakdowns, according to Councillor Ryan Thomson.
He argues that now is the time to bring the issue of fixed links between the islands, such