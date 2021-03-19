For International Day of Forests, an update on rainforest developments

This Sunday is International Day of Forests as established by the U.N. in 2012. In recognition, here’s an update on some of the topics from Mongabay’s “Rainforests: 11 things to watch in 2021” published back in January. Post COVID recovery The pandemic had mixed impacts on tropical rainforests in 2020 and the full implications probably won’t be well understood for years to come. Policy responses to COVID have also been mixed: some countries are pushing for a recovery that restructures society’s relationship with the environment; others are doubling down on practices that drive deforestation and economic disparity. In a tropical forests context, environmental regulation and law enforcement have relaxed in Brazil and Indonesia. The latter has proposed measures that could dramatically increase pressure on its forests. Rainforest in Kalimantan, Indonesian Borneo. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler. Transition of power in the U.S. Joe Biden moved quickly to restore environmental policies and regulations that had been swept away by the previous administration. In a series of executive orders issued shortly after inauguration, Biden rejoined the Paris climate agreement, established a National Climate Task Force, signaled support for plans to conserve 30% of America’s lands and oceans, and establish a moratorium on new contracts for fossil fuel extraction on public land. These moves are significant because they clearly establish that the U.S. is moving to reassert itself as a player in international climate and environmental diplomacy. Rainforest clearing for oil palm in Gorontalo, Sulawesi. Photo credit: NASA Landsat Deforestation in Indonesia Indonesia…This article was originally published on Mongabay

