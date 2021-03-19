Skylab: The myth of the mutiny in space

From BBC
It’s been almost half a century since the three astronauts on board the Skylab 4 space mission famously fell out with mission control. Soon afterwards, reports began to circulate that they went on strike. But Ed Gibson, the only one of the crew still alive, says the idea that they stopped work is a myth.
Bill Pogue got sick soon after the three astronauts arrived at the space station.
It came as a surprise because Bill had been nicknamed “Iron Belly” during training at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. He could endlessly tolerate sitting in a rapidly rotating chair while moving his head backwards and forwards and side to side, without being sick.
But this was the first time the three men had been in space and evidently resistance to motion sickness back on Earth didn’t mean much up there.
Commander Jerry Carr suggested Bill eat a can of tomatoes to settle his stomach.
Ed Gibson was sitting between the two men, and remembers the can floating past from left to right before his eyes.
“Then I remember some bad noises coming from Bill, and a barf bag floating back from right to left,” he says.
“We felt discouraged because we knew we had so much work to do – that’s when we made our first mistake.”
Ed is 84 now and the Skylab 4 mission began in November 1973 but time hasn’t dulled his most vivid memories – the Earth from space, the blazing