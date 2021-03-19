The art of adaption and survival: A story of Brazil’s Kadiwéu people

Search for “Kadiwéu” on Pinterest, the popular website where people can find inspiration for their handicraft interests and hobbies, and a great number of intricate and original artistic designs on bodies, paper and fabric will appear. That’s a very modern indication of just how successful the 1,500-strong Kadiwéu Indigenous group, who inhabit a remote area of Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul state, has become in making its centuries-old art relevant and accessible to a national and international public. That art, practiced in an Indigenous reserve where the Cerrado savanna and Pantanal wetland biomes meet, is also a key survival strategy. And one of the people central to that cultural stratagem is 34-year-old Kadiwéu artist Benilda Vergílio, whose striking dresses, based on Kadiwéu designs, are prominent on fashion runways in Brazil and, increasingly, abroad. Vergílio told Mongabay how she came up with the idea of applying her people’s traditional artistic motifs to fashion. “I was brought up in the village of Alves de Barros, within the Indigenous reserve. My grandmother, a matriarch, was called Rufina Belizário. She cultivated food, picked cotton, made bags, wove hammocks and tapestries, embroidered and made fans from palm leaves. She took everything she could from nature and transformed it.” Benilda Vergilio. Image courtesy of Álvaro Herculano. Her grandmother, Vergílio says, was determined to keep Kadiwéu culture alive. “Each year she held the festival of the menina moça, [a traditional celebration marking the rite of passage of a girl into womanhood], and organized cantorias [singing festivals]. I…This article was originally published on Mongabay

