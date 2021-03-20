Iceland volcano: Lava-spewing Fagradalsfjall ‘subsiding’

From BBC
A volcano which erupted on Friday night near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik seems to be subsiding, scientists say.
Lava at Fagradalsfjall burst through a crack in the Earth’s crust hundreds of metres long and a series of small fountains turned the night sky red.
Icelanders had been bracing themselves for an eruption for several weeks, after the island nation recorded more than 50,000 recent earthquakes.
Meteorologists said the eruption was small and no-one was in danger.
The last eruption there was some 800 years ago.
In 2010, the eruption of another volcano, Eyjafjallajokull, brought air traffic to a halt across Europe.
However, the eruption of Fagradalsfjall has not spewed out much ash, so no major disruption is expected.
The biggest threat was pollution from the gases that had been released, and nearby residents were asked to keep their windows shut.
But the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a report on Saturday that the pollution was likely to have little effect on the health and well-being of the area’s inhabitants.
Officials quoted by AFP news agency said that the area of the eruption was open to the public, but could only be accessed by a difficult hike of several hours from the nearest road.
There is also a potential danger from sulphur dioxide gas.
“Currently gas pollution is not expected to cause much discomfort for people except close up to the source of the eruption. The gas emissions will be monitored closely,” the IMO said.