Green plan to upgrade homes was ‘botched’, say MPs

The masterplan to help people upgrade the UK’s homes has been “botched” and must be urgently overhauled, MPs say.
The environmental audit select committee says the Green Homes Grant (GHG), which offers people up to £10,000 for insulation, is so inept that it is actually damaging the building sector.
It adds that 19 million UK homes are poorly insulated and accuses ministers of “failing to grasp” the challenge.
The government says it is “committed to going further and faster”.
But the MPs warn that unless urgent action is taken to improve energy efficiency of homes this decade, the UK will fail to meet its climate targets.
That is because the UK’s housing stock accounts for 20% of its carbon emissions through heating, hot water and cooking.
The MPs said the scheme had “only achieved 10% of its target to improve 600,000 homes in six months”.
It has been rumoured that the Treasury wants to scrap the GHG scheme, but the committee says the system needs to be reformed, not abolished.
And crucially, the MPs insist, the grants need long-term funding so there is time to build a supply chain of materials, and a well-trained workforce.
The government is preparing a Heat and Buildings Strategy, and has previously denied wanting to scrap the scheme.
A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said over 33,000 GHG vouchers worth more than £142m have