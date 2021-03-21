‘Sonic boom’ in Dorset blamed on ‘fireball meteor’

Simon Proud, a specialist in aviation meteorology at the University of Oxford, captured the meteor – which appeared as a bright flash – flying over the UK on a weather satellite.

Sometimes weather sats see unexpected things.

Do you see the flash in this video? That’s a #meteor flying over the UK this afternoon!🌠

Spotted thanks to @willgater‘s excellent detective work! https://t.co/Ia7f39UJsh

Data: @eumetsat

Processed: @OxfordPhysics / @NCEOscience. pic.twitter.com/I7PSQBnQu5

