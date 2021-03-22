Erin Brockovich: California water battle ‘woke me up’ 

From BBC
Erin Brockovich talks about her new case on “forever chemicals” in our water, and their potential wide-spread health impact.
This story contains strong language.
The name Erin Brockovich has become synonymous with those who investigate and hold corporations to account for polluting people’s water.
Actor Julia Robert’s sassy film portrayal of the single mum’s key role in winning the largest settlement ever awarded at the time for a direct-action lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), made her a household name.
She did this without legal, medical, or scientific training. The case alleged contamination of the water with the carcinogen hexavalent chromium, in the southern California town of Hinkley.
“Hinkley woke me up”, says Brockovich.
“Everyone said the two-headed frog and the green water was normal. I’m like ‘bullshit,'” she shouts in a way that those familiar with the film will recognise.
Working as a legal clerk for Masry & Vititoe, she helped to secure $333m (£240m) for over 600 plaintiffs who alleged injury from drinking contaminated water.
Despite the win, there was no Hollywood ending for the community according to Brockovich: “Hinkley’s gone now.”
PG&E bought people’s homes sitting on contaminated land and bulldozed them to prevent squatters. “Now it’s just a desert and underneath it a very toxic plume that PG&E will carry on their books to clean up for years to come,” she says.
Even with on-going clean-up efforts, hexavalent chromium (also known as chromium-6, a chemical that has been shown to cause lung cancer