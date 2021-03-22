Erin Brockovich: California water battle ‘woke me up’ 

Despite the win, there was no Hollywood ending for the community according to Brockovich: “Hinkley’s gone now.”

PG&E bought people’s homes sitting on contaminated land and bulldozed them to prevent squatters. “Now it’s just a desert and underneath it a very toxic plume that PG&E will carry on their books to clean up for years to come,” she says.

Even with on-going clean-up efforts, hexavalent chromium (also known as chromium-6, a chemical that has been shown to cause lung cancer Read the full article