Oceans helped absorb our CFCs. They’re now going to emit them back out

In 1987, world leaders signed the Montreal Protocol in an attempt to curb the amount of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and other harmful chemicals being released into the atmosphere, which have been linked to the depletion of the life-preserving ozone layer in the Earth’s stratosphere. Overall, the agreement seems to be working. While CFC emissions peaked in the late 1980s, levels have mostly been going down, and research has shown that the hole in the ozone layer over Antarctica is slowly recovering. But a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science suggests that the ocean will soon become a source of CFC-11, one of the primary chemicals responsible for ozone depletion. Right now, the ocean primarily acts as a repository for CFCs, drawing these water-soluble chemicals — once used in refrigerants, insulation and aerosol cans — from the atmosphere and sequestering them in the deep sea. But that will change in about 50 years, according to the study. Around 2075, there will be a “reverse flux” of CFCs from the ocean into the atmosphere, says lead author Peidong Wang. Iceberg off the coast of Antarctica. Image by Rhett A. Butler. “There’s always been equilibrium between the atmosphere and ocean,” Wang, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, told Mongabay in an interview. “When [CFC] emissions go down, the concentration in the atmosphere also goes down. And when the concentration in the ocean is higher than the concentration in the atmosphere, [CFCs]…This article was originally published on Mongabay

