On the sea’s surface, a wealth of ocean life gets its start, study finds

In some parts of Hawaiʻi, the ocean is a blue canvas streaked with light-hued threads that curve and meander across the surface. These threads, called “surface slicks” or “bio slicks,” are often formed by underwater or internal waves, but they can also be shaped by other phenomena such as tidal and headland fronts. While sea slicks are ephemeral, lasting anywhere from an hour to a few days, researchers have found that they hold an astounding array of life, from eggs to baby fish to zooplankton larvae. In a new study published in Scientific Reports, a team of international researchers dipped beneath the surface of these slicks off the western coast of Hawaiʻi’s main island to find out what secrets they envelop. Sea slicks only occupied about 8% of their 1,000-square-kilometer (386-square-mile) research area, but the slicks held about 39% of the region’s surface-dwelling larval fish, 26% of zooplankton, and 75% of floating organic debris, such as feathers and leaves, according to the study. The amount of life inside these slicks was found to be so high, the researchers referred to them as “nurseries.” Timelapse video of surface slicks moving along and toward shore off the coast of West Hawaii Island. Image by Jonathan Whitney (NOAA Fisheries) and Paul Cox. “If you’re a boater and you’ve been out in the water, you go over [sea slicks] and you don’t think anything of them — but there’s a rich community just right there,” lead author Jonathan Whitney, a research marine ecologist for NOAA,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay