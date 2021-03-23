In Indonesia, pulp and paper firms stoke demand that may drive deforestation

JAKARTA — Plans for expansion by the pulp and paper industry in Indonesia threaten to reverse a declining rate of deforestation for pulpwood plantations, according to a NGO analysis. An increasing number of producers and buyers of wood pulp and paper have adopted zero-deforestation commitments in recent years. This has contributed to a drop in forest-clearing for the industry in Indonesia, according to analysis of data from Trase, a supply chain transparency initiative. Trase’s new Indonesia wood pulp supply chain map can now track pulp exports back to the specific plantations that contributed most of the pulpwood. It shows the average deforestation rate from 2017-2019 fell by 85% compared to the three-year average for 2010-2012. But this decline might not last long, given that at least six new pulp mills have recently started operating, which points to an increase in demand for pulpwood and thus for new plantations to feed them, Trase says. Two of the mills are already running at full capacity, three are slated to max out this year, and the sixth will ramp up to 85% capacity this year. Their combined output at full capacity will be 1 million tons of pulp per year. In 2019, Indonesia’s total pulp production was 9 million tons, according to data from Trase. There’s also a plan by China’s largest pulp company, Nine Dragons Paper, to expand into Indonesia with a $1 billion investment, according to Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry, with a view to producing 6 million tons of pulp a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

