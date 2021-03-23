LHC machine finds tantalising hints of new physics

From BBC
Physicists have uncovered a potential flaw in a theory that explains how the building blocks of the Universe behave.
The Standard Model (SM) is the best theory we have to explain the fine-scale workings of the world around us.
But we’ve known for some time that the SM is a stepping stone to a more complete understanding of the cosmos.
Hints of unexpected behaviour by a sub-atomic particle called the beauty quark could expose cracks in the foundations of this decades-old theory.
The findings emerged from data collected by researchers working at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). It’s a giant machine built in a 27km-long circular tunnel underneath the French-Swiss border. It smashes together beams of proton particles to probe the limits of physics as we know it.
The mystery behaviour by the beauty quark may be the result of an as-yet undiscovered sub-atomic particle that is exerting a force.
But the physicists stress that more analysis and data is needed to confirm the results.
Dr Mitesh Patel, of Imperial College London, told BBC News: “We were actually shaking when we first looked at the results, we were that excited. Our hearts did beat a bit faster.
“It’s too early to say if this genuinely is a deviation from the Standard Model but the potential implications are such that these results are the most exciting thing I’ve done in 20 years in the field. It has been a long journey