Study calls for a marine reserve in a $500m fishing hotspot in Indonesia

Indonesia’s snapper and grouper fisheries, together called the “deep-slope demersal fishery,” is one of the country’s most valuable fisheries, worth $500 million. It encompasses more than a hundred fish species, including white snapper (Pristipomoides typus), areolate grouper (Epinephelus areolatus), and a species of red snapper called the saddletail snapper (Lutjanus malabaricus). Adult snapper and grouper live at least 50 meters (164 feet) below the ocean surface, and sometimes hundreds of meters, depending on the species, giving the deep-slope demersal fishery its name. Juvenile fish behave differently and tend to congregate in shallower seas than the adults. For example, saddletail snapper inhabit waters less than 10 m (33 ft) deep when they are young, and shift to much deeper waters, at least 140 m (460 ft), as adults. Juvenile snappers and groupers tend to congregate in shallower seas, like the Java Sea-Makassar Strait, an important commercial and fishing zone. Image by harum.koh via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). Protecting immature fish is key to keeping any fishery sustainable in the long term. Catching juvenile fish before they are mature not only removes them from the population, but all of their future offspring as well. This can cause long-term population declines. Unfortunately for snapper and grouper, smaller immature fish are in demand because they fit neatly on a plate — which retailers and consumers love. But currently, the deep-slope demersal fishery is managed based only on the total numbers or weight of fish each vessel is allowed to catch. There is no monitoring…This article was originally published on Mongabay

