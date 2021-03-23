Thriving population of endangered monkeys gives hope to conservationists

While in many places, ecosystems and wildlife are under increasing threat and suffering population declines, Vietnam’s Van Long Nature Reserve provides a light in the darkness. The reserve is home to the largest population of Delacour’s langurs (Trachypithecus delacouri), a critically endangered monkey species endemic to the country and numbering fewer than 300 in the wild today. Through efforts by local communities along with German primatologist Tilo Nadler, the population has quadrupled since 2000. Now, Nadler is trying to establish more reserved to protect langurs living outside of it that are threatened by deforestation and poaching. “When I first visited the area in 1993, I discovered a population of about 50 langurs and quickly realized that if we don’t establish a nature reserve, the langurs will soon be gone,” recalls Tilo Nadler, a German primatologist who came to Vietnam on behalf of the Frankfurt Zoological Society to start a primate project in Cuc Phuong National Park. Fewer than 300 Delacour’s langurs (Trachypithecus delacouri) remain today. Image by Tilo Nadler/Endangered Primate Rescue Center. While working on the primate project (which ultimately resulted in the establishment of the Endangered Primate Rescue Center), Nadler entered into lengthy negotiations with local people who were clearing the forest for firewood, charcoal production and grazing land. He remembers that at one point in time more than a thousand goats were running through the hills. It was clear to him that if the conversion of forest to pasture continued at such a pace, in several years neither…This article was originally published on Mongabay

