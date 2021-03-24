81 Indigenous leaders, environmental defenders slam BlackRock in open letter

A group of 81 Indigenous leaders and environmental defenders from across the world have signed an open letter to BlackRock, saying the fund manager’s investments “continue to threaten our health, our security, and our very future.” BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, overseeing $8.7 trillion for its clients, which include pension funds, governments, and nonprofit organizations. “Our challenge to BlackRock is clear,” said Eloy Terena, legal coordinator of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB). “Safeguard Indigenous peoples’ rights and eliminate deforestation and human rights violations from its portfolios.” The letter comes a week after BlackRock published updated guidelines for how it plans to approach “natural capital” and human rights-related issues with companies in its portfolio. A consortium of environmental and Indigenous rights groups said the new guidelines had “some encouraging developments,” but criticized the investment giant for failing to detail any immediate concrete actions it would take against companies implicated in the destruction of rainforests or land grabbing. “BlackRock has made repeated commitments to centering climate in its investment strategy, but there’s been a significant blind spot as it relates to their investment in deforestation and commodities,” said Gaurav Madan, senior forests and land campaigner at Friends of the Earth. “Namely, in how those investments impact Indigenous peoples and local communities.” Last year, BlackRock made headlines when its politically influential CEO, Larry Fink, sent a letter to companies in its portfolio calling climate change the “defining factor” in their long-term profitability. Hailed as a breakthrough in climate-conscious…This article was originally published on Mongabay

