Guarani Indigenous men brutalized in Brazilian ‘expansion of violence’

On Tuesday, March 16, three Guarani Kaiowá indigenous men — Vander Martins, Vitorino Gomes and Ouilson Mendes — who live in the Guaiviry community in the Aral Moreira municipality, in Mato Grosso do Sul state, left their homes in the afternoon to hunt. Finding no game, they returned to their village beside the Yryepyresekã River, in a small forested area surrounded by soy plantations. In the early evening, the three walked 2 kilometers to buy some groceries. Halfway home, in front of the Querência Farm, they say they sighted a pickup truck inside the property which turned its headlights on and drove toward them. Three men got out of the vehicle, one armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. He allegedly hit 37-year-old Gomes in the face with his weapon; Gomes dropped unconscious to the ground. Mendes, 17-years old, ran and hid, but Martins, 29, was brutally attacked. The perpetrators kicked him in the head and body, twisted one of his arms, jumped on his stomach, and in the end, fired several shots near his ears. Martins also passed out. A perpetrator allegedly shouted while beating Martins and Gomes: “You Indians are tramps, invaders! If you are the chief’s brother, I will kill you!” Mendes’ companions, whom he believed to be dead, were put by the gunmen in the back of the truck, which sped away. Mendes was so terrified, he didn’t speak to anyone in the community until the next day about the attack. Martins and Gomes say they were dumped…This article was originally published on Mongabay

