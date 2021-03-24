Managing risk: How Sri Lankan farmers address climate threats

COLOMBO — With every passing year, the impacts of climate change are becoming more serious and frequent in Sri Lanka, according to experts, officials, and the affected communities on the ground. “Sri Lanka is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change,” says Sunimal Jayathunga, additional secretary to the island’s Ministry of Environment. “The country is experiencing major adverse impacts such as prolonged droughts in the dry zone, flash floods in the wet zone and lowlands, landslides in the highlands, and sea level rise along the coastline.” These erratic weather patterns are being particularly felt in Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector and among farming communities, who are increasingly exposed to climate-related risks. “Due to floods, our crops were destroyed for several years,” says Ekanayake, a smallholder farmer from Trincomalee district in the island’s east, echoing similar stories from across Sri Lanka’s farming communities. “Due to drought, the fields did not bring much harvest this year. We are not sure if it will rain at the right time, and we are suffering from pests and diseases as well.” Ranjith Punyawardena, chairman of the National Steering Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and one of the leading experts on agriculture in the country, said: “The first and foremost impact of climate change on agriculture is reduced yield caused by drought conditions, flood conditions, temperature stress, pests and diseases, and reduced soil fertility.” Farmers are no longer able to rely on their harvests and plan with certainty. For example, with climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay