Podcast: Palm oil plantations and their impacts have arrived in the Amazon

Today we discuss a new investigative report by Mongabay’s contributing editor for Brazil, Karla Mendes, that looks at the impacts of the palm oil industry’s growth in the Amazon. Listen here: In an article titled “Déjà vu as palm oil industry brings deforestation, pollution to Amazon,” Mendes details the results of a year-long investigation into allegations that the environmental and socioeconomic impacts of the palm oil industry’s operations in southeast Asia are now being felt by Indigenous communities in the Amazon rainforest. We speak with Mendes on the program today. She tells us about visiting the Turé-Mariquita Indigenous Reserve in Brazil’s Para state, where she experienced the effects of pesticide use in a nearby oil palm plantation firsthand. Members of an Indigenous community within the reserve say that they have been experiencing health problems like headaches, skin rashes, and stomach ailments since the plantation was put in with no buffer zone between it and their community. We also speak today with Sandra Damiani, a researcher at the University of Brasília who led a study to determine whether or not these increasing health issues were the result of oil palm plantations’ activities. Damiani’s study found herbicide and pesticide residues in both the surface water and the groundwater of the Turé-Mariquita Indigenous Reserve. While the levels of these residues found by Damiani’s study fall within legal limits in Brazil, elsewhere, such as in the European Union, those levels far surpass what’s allowable. Our third and final guest on today’s show is Felício…This article was originally published on Mongabay

