A Live Conversation with Gina McCarthy

Join us on March 25 for a conversation between White House Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and Grist CEO Brady Piñero Walkinshaw about how the Biden administration plans to tackle the climate crisis in 2021.

After four years of environmental rollbacks, White House climate action is entering a new chapter. But what will it look like in practice? We’ll discuss the Biden administration’s climate policy priorities, environmental justice, and what needs to happen for the US to hit its ambitious net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

When: Thursday, March 25th, 1 pm PT

Where: Live online – RSVP here

Brady Piñero Walkinshaw, Grist CEO

Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor

