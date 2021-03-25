A new environmental education site for kids

Mongabay has released a beta version of a new education site to inspire and inform kids on ecology, wildlife, and conservation. The new site is located at kids.mongabay.com and all content is freely available. Mongabay Kids includes environmental news articles, lessons, and activities geared toward specific age groups, from elementary to middle school. The site leverages content from Mongabay’s main news site and extensive library of nature photos. Mongabay Kids features a pair of mascots that “host” the site: A Ceiba tree named Sofia Ceiba and a dung beetle named Doug Beetle. Sofia Ceiba and Doug Beetle introduce kids to topics in conservation and wildlife conservationists via a series of illustrated virtual “adventures” and “field trips”. Mongabay Kids was developed by biologists Megan Strauss and David Brown. Strauss is an illustrator and wildlife biologist whose PhD examined factors driving giraffe population decline in Serengeti, Tanzania. Brown is a biologist, wildlife conservationist, and environmental educator who has conducted research on giraffe population genetics, which helped contribute to the discovery of multiple giraffe species. “The new site builds on Mongabay’s mission to build appreciation of plants, wildlife, and wild places,” said Strauss and Brown. “We aim to connect kids and educators with nature in an engaging and realistically positive way. We want to inspire them to get outside in backyards, parks, gardens, protected areas, or whatever outdoor space is accessible to them. “Nature provides countless opportunities for education and resilience-building, and being in nature has tremendous mental health benefits. And it is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

