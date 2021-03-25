Can ‘Slow Food’ save Brazil’s fast-vanishing Cerrado savanna?

It’s November in southeast Brazil, and the tall, feathery babassu palms (Acrocomia aculeata) are beginning to drop ripe coconuts. By January, the ground is littered with them, as some 67 families that live nearby, outside the town of Jaboticatubas, get to work dragging the trove home. Sometimes called macaúba, this coconut serves as the lifeblood for these traditional farming communities in the Cerrado savanna in Minas Gerais state, Brazil. There’s an old saying here: “Through my thin veins it’s not red or blue blood that flows, it’s pure milk, it’s pure babassu oil.” Archaeological sites trace the use of this coconut back to at least 9,000 B.C. Under law, the “coconut breakers” who harvest this fruit (technically defined as a one-seeded drupe) have free access to these trees even when they’re located on private land. Every part of the all-purpose coconut is used, from its delicious yellowish flesh to the nut at its core. It’s a favorite kids’ snack, and is used to make a highly nutritious flour, baked into bread and cookies. Livestock eat it too. The heart of the Babassu coconut, also known as macaúba (Acrocomia aculeata). The edible nuts are held by a Kalunga woman in Goiás state, Brazil. The Kalunga are a traditional Cerrado quilombola community made up of Afro Brazilian descendants of runaway slaves. Image by Nadiella Monteiro. Babassu coconut (macaúba) palms growing at an agroecological consortium in Capão do Berto, Jaboticatubas, Minas Gerais state, Brazil. Image by Marcelo de Podestá. But locals also put…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay