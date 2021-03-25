Nearly half the Amazon’s intact forest on Indigenous-held lands: Report

A new report reveals that investing in securing the land rights of Indigenous and tribal communities across Latin America and the Caribbean could cut carbon dioxide emissions at low costs to governments, potentially benefiting the global climate. “If there’s investment in securing [Indigenous] land and rainforest, then there will be solutions that face climate change,” said report co-author Myrna Cunningham Kain, a leader of the Miskito people in Nicaragua and president of the public rights organization Fund for the Development of the Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean (FILAC). The report was published March 25 by FILAC and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. What’s more, the authors say that investing in Indigenous land tenure presents an opportunity to both address climate change and associated issues like biodiversity loss, along with helping hard-hit Indigenous communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Research shows that deforestation rates in Indigenous-held forests are often on par with or lower than in protected areas. Image by ENEEI/FAO. Their research found that these community-managed areas in Central and South America and the Caribbean hold a staggering amount of forest — and carbon. Their review of more than 300 studies shows that Indigenous peoples hold sway over 3.2 million and 3.8 million square kilometers (1.24 million and 1.5 million square miles) of forest — more than a third of Latin America’s forests. It’s also among the least degraded: In the Amazon, around 45% of intact forest lies within Indigenous-occupied land. Recently,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay