New Alan Turing £50 note design is revealed

Alan Turing

1912 – 1954

1912 Alan Mathison Turing was born in West London

1936 Produced “On Computable Numbers”, aged 24

1952 Convicted of gross indecency for his relationship with a man

2013 Received royal pardon for the conviction

In 2013, he was given a posthumous royal pardon for his 1952 conviction for gross indecency. He had been arrested after having an affair with a 19-year-old Manchester man, and was forced to take female hormones as an alternative to prison. He died at the age of 41. An inquest recorded his death as suicide.

