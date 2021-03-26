Brazil prosecutors cite Mongabay probe in new legal battle against palm oil firms

Federal prosecutors in Brazil have cited a recent Mongabay investigation into water contamination by a palm oil company in an Indigenous reserve as key evidence in their legal battle to hold the company accountable. The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed an appeal March 26 against a ruling this week, seven years in the making, by a federal circuit court. The March 22 ruling denied a request, filed in 2014, for a forensic investigation into pesticide contamination by Biopalma, Brazil’s top palm oil producer. The investigation would have looked into the socioenvironmental and health impacts of this contamination on the Tembé people of the Turé-Mariquita Indigenous Reserve in the Amazonian state of Pará. “We do not conform to this decision,” federal prosecutor Felício Pontes Júnior told Mongabay the day before the appeal was filed. He said the findings from Mongabay’s investigation would be included in the legal battle as a key element to challenge the federal circuit court’s argument that the forensic report could be done later, during the course of a regular lawsuit against Biopalma. The circuit court cited in its ruling a “lack of danger” on the matter. “For us it is clear that there is danger because it refers to pesticide,” Felício Júnior said. “And pesticides in the Amazon can be washed away by the rain, especially by the runoff that often exists … So because of that, we think the proof is necessary; we will appeal.” Palm oil plantations in the municipality of Tomé-Açu, in northern Pará…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay