From penguins to sharks to whales, swimming in circles is a surprisingly common trait

Many marine megafauna share a similar behavior of swimming in circles, often when in search of food, but also while engaged in a range of other activities, according to a recently published paper. Green sea turtles, sharks, penguins, and marine mammals tend to circle consecutively at a relatively constant speed more than twice, according to the study published March 18 by a group of researchers from Japan, Italy, France and the U.S. in the journal iScience. "We have been studying behaviours and ecology of marine megafauna. But there are still lots of mysteries," lead author Tomoko Narazaki, a marine scientist from the University of Tokyo, wrote in an email to Mongabay. All these marine animals share a similar behavior of swimming in circles. Image courtesy of Takashi Iwata, Shiomi Kozue, Kagari Aoki, Mark Royer and Tomoko Narazaki. The researchers found that some of the animals, which were fitted with movement trackers, would swim in circles during different activities, such as foraging, courtship, navigation and even possibly geomagnetic observations. They noted that the behavior was surprising in part because swimming in a straight line was considered to be the most efficient way to move about. The paper said that while circling behavior occurred primarily during active swimming, some circling might occur passively, as observed in northern elephant seals (Mirounga angustirostris), which would fall in a spiral manner during inactive drift phases of resting dives. Potential explanations for circling behavior discussed in the paper are not mutually exclusive, the authors note.

