‘Ice-cream toothache’: Cold food and drinks pain explained

Scientists believe they have worked out why biting down on ice or drinking something really cold causes excruciating pain for some people.
They have located the cells and signals in sensitive teeth that detect big temperature drops and trigger toothache and brain freeze.
People with dental decay are prone to it because the pathway is exposed.
It provides a target for new treatments, such as toothpastes, dental patches or chewing gum, they say.
Prof Katharina Zimmermann is lead investigator of the work, published in the journal Science Advances.
“Once you have a molecule to target, there is a possibility of treatment,” she explained.
The target is called TRPC5, and Prof Zimmermann’s team at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany traced its location to a specific cell type – the odontoblast – that resides between the soft inner pulp and the hard outer layer of teeth composed of dentine, then enamel.
Enamel has no feeling, unlike the next layer dentine. The dentine connects to the innermost pulp, where nerve cells live.
If the dentine becomes exposed, following tooth decay or gum disease for example, painful stimuli such as temperature or certain liquids will cause pain.
The researchers studied mice and humans to understand how the pain arises, recording what was happening in cells and nerves.
Dr Zimmermann said: “In human teeth with pits and dental caries we found a much upregulated number of TRPC5 channels, and therefore we believe that engineering a TRPC5