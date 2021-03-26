New assessment shines a light on the state of North America’s fireflies

Iconic, romanticized, and celebrated, fireflies illuminate the evenings and twilight memories of people around the globe. For years, naturalists and conservationists have noted, anecdotally, that fireflies seem to be in decline, but little was known about their conservation status, until now. Endangered mysterious lantern fireflies (Photuris mysticalampas) flashing in an Atlantic white cedar forest in Delaware. Photo by Radim Schreiber, fireflyexperience.org. Researchers from the Xerces Society, the ABQ BioPark, and the IUCN Firefly Specialist Group have just completed the first assessment of the extinction risk for firefly species in North America, covering 77% of known species in the U.S. and Canada. Of the 128 species evaluated, 14 species (11%) are threatened with extinction, 2% are near threatened and 33% were categorized as being of least concern, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species criteria. More than half of the species are listed as data deficient, meaning there not enough information to assess whether they’re at risk. The approximate number of firefly species reported by state, province, or territory according to unpublished data by Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation 2019. “These assessments — the first for fireflies — lay the groundwork for firefly conservation in the U.S. and Canada,” Candace Fallon, a senior conservation biologist at the Xerces Society and IUCN Red List co-assessor, said in a statement. “With this information, we can now be more strategic about setting conservation priorities and addressing data gaps, working to protect the full diversity of fireflies and their habitats, from the common and widespread big dipper…This article was originally published on Mongabay

