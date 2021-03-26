Ocean protection scheme can yield ‘triple benefits’ study says

From the eye of a satellite, the ocean is streaked with smoky white lines that flow and twist like scribbled handwriting across the surface. But these lines aren’t naturally occurring features — they’re sediment plumes from large trawling vessels that scrape the seafloor with nets and heavy equipment, trying to catch bottom-dwelling species like shrimp and whiting. The environmental consequences of trawling are still being investigated since the plumes were first noticed in satellite imagery in 2008. But a new study in Nature suggests that it churns up and releases carbon that’s been locked up inside sediment at the bottom of the ocean — between about 600 million and 1,500 million tons, according to the study’s initial estimates, which is about the same amount as the global aviation industry. Landsat image of the waters off the coast of Pecan Island, Louisiana, showing numerous sediment plumes, taken in 1999. Image by SkyTruth / Flickr. (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). “It had been thought before that there’s more carbon stored in soils than there is in sediment in the ocean,” Boris Worm, co-author of the paper and professor of marine conservation biology at Dalhousie University in Canada, told Mongabay in an interview. “But we found that the ocean was qualitatively more important. So then it becomes an important question of whether that carbon is safe, or whether there is a danger that it gets reintroduced into the environment.” The paper, which was spearheaded by Enric Sala of National Geographic and the Pristine Seas project, not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

