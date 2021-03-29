Battle at the bat box: Camera trap captures ocelot standoff in restored forest

Rare camera trap video from Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula captured a tense standoff: For several minutes, an ocelot stares, motionless, into the face of a coati. The coati, cornered and injured, stares back into its impending doom. “The tension of it is incredible,” Andy Whitworth, director of Osa Conservation, told Mongabay. “We had to cut that down a little bit … we had to kind of crop it together, because the standoff was really long … like 10 minutes of tension.” Another video shows an opossum with a different ocelot. Spoiler alert: the opossum was luckier than the coati. These standoffs occurred at the entrance of bat boxes, built to attract bats to an area that was once cattle pasture and is now being restored back into a forest by the Costa Rican NGO Osa Conservation (OC). “In addition to planting trees, we think about rewilding by creating lost microhabitats,” Whitworth said. “One approach is to install these big bat houses that simulate the cavities of ancient, hollowed-out, giant rainforest trees.” In 2019, the team built and installed 20 bat boxes and noticed that bats were moving in; but other animals were leaving scat in and around the boxes as well. The researchers installed camera traps at each box and began a study to monitor which species use these simulated cavities, and how. “I’m more and more interested in using camera traps to investigate the specific features of forests, and how animals are interacting with them,” Whitworth said. “If you’re…This article was originally published on Mongabay

