Bolsonaro govt wanted to ‘run the cattle’ through environmental protections. It was a stampede

The science journal Biological Conservation published a special issue this month with a series of reports on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on biodiversity. Among the articles selected is one by a group of six Brazilian researchers who reveal the ways in which the federal government took advantage of the world's largest health crisis to undo environmental preservation policies and undermine federal environmental agencies. The findings indicate that Environment Minister Ricardo Salles made good on call, back in April 2020, to deregulate environmental protections while the rest of the country was focused on dealing with the pandemic. At a meeting with ministry officials held in Brasília, Salles said the ideal thing to do would be to take advantage of the "press that only talks about COVID" to "change laws without having to go through Congress. Just sign it!" — or, as put it, "Run the cattle through." Despite the public furor that erupted after a video of the meeting was leaked, the government has pushed ahead with its agenda. The study shows that since Jair Bolsonaro took office as president at the start of 2019, he has signed 57 pieces of regulations, including resolutions, ordinances, decrees and normative instructions, that weaken existing environmental regulations in some way. Nearly half of these, or 28, were signed during the first seven months of the pandemic. There was also a 70% drop in the number of fines imposed for environmental crimes between March and August 2020.

