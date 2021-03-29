Covid: Secret filming exposes contamination risk at test results lab

From BBC
Secret filming at one of the biggest UK Covid testing labs has found evidence of potential contamination, discarded tests and pressure to hit targets.
A BBC reporter working as a lab technician, filmed staff cutting corners and processing samples in a way that could cause contamination.
This means some people who had taken a test via NHS Test and Trace may have received no result or a wrong result.
The lab said it had followed all necessary rules and regulations.
Evidence at the lab captured on film shows:
The findings have led experts to question the way the lab was operating.
Specialist in genetic testing
One expert described a scene from the undercover footage where a technician wipes up a sample with a tissue as “crazy”.
“[T]here is almost zero question,” said Chris Denning, director of the University of Nottingham Biodiscovery Institute, that this “would lead to contamination”.
Another expert, who used to run a company doing millions