Long spaceflights and endurance swimming can ‘shrink the heart’

Spending very long periods of time in space has something in common with extreme endurance swimming: both can cause the heart to shrink.
That’s the conclusion of a study that compared the effects of astronaut Scott Kelly’s year in space with a marathon swim by athlete Benoît Lecomte.
Both remove the loads on the heart that are usually applied by gravity, causing the organ to atrophy.
Exercise wasn’t enough in either case to counteract the changes to the heart.
The study was led by Dr Benjamin Levine, professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and is published in the journal Circulation.
The research has implications for very long-duration journeys in space – such as the expeditions to Mars which Nasa plans to mount in coming decades.
“One of the things we’ve learned over many years of study, is that the heart is remarkably plastic. So the heart adapts to the load that’s placed on it,” Professor Levine told BBC News.
“In spaceflight, one of the things that happens, is you no longer have to pump blood uphill, because you’re not pumping against gravity.”
Scott Kelly spent 340 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to allow scientists to study the effects of long-duration flights on the human body.
On 5 June 2018, Benoît Lecomte embarked on an effort to swim the Pacific Ocean, having previously traversed the Atlantic.
He swam 2,821km over 159 days, eventually abandoning the attempt.
