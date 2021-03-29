‘Spongy roads’ to be Slough’s new claim to fame

From BBC
Ricky Gervais put its trading estate on the map in The Office, while poet John Betjeman famously invited friendly bombs to fall on Slough.
But now the Berkshire town looks set to gain a new claim to fame as it will get the Chinese “sponge city” treatment.
The flood defence system sees selected roads transformed with permeable surfaces that soak up surface water.
It is one of 25 innovative new environmental projects around England to be backed with government cash.
Pioneered in China – Wuhan, now best known for an entirely different reason, is considered its leading sponge city – the project in Slough sees participating areas turn a proportion of their urban land into sponge features to absorb rain and flood water.
Under the programme, managed by the Environment Agency, the town will also use natural vegetation to improve drainage.
Slough Borough Council said the six-year project would use plants and trees to absorb water “to such an extent it will minimise the risk to homes and businesses of flooding”.
It added: “They act as sponges, soaking up surface water, creating an environment where water can be captured, controlled and in some cases re-used.”
The sponge city approach will be implemented at multiple sites along Salt Hill Street and Chalvey Ditches, the authority said.
Roger Harrabin, BBC environment analyst
What’s new about the sponge city story is not the concept,